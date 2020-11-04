Safaree uploads post suggesting he and Erica Mena are headed for divorce (photo)

Erica Mena has seen her fair share of failed relationships and while her love life has played out in front of millions of viewers from week to week, most thought her bond with rapper, songwriter Safaree, would last. The couple managed top billing on his Only Fans page during the pandemic and they seemed to be in a good place.

Since then, rumors have swirled that the couple is at odds by virtue of them unfollowing each other on social media, and now this.

Safaree, who is mostly known for dating Nicki Minaj before his “Love & Hip Hop” fame, used his Instagram page to make a statement that could very well unravel his bond with Mena.

Armed with a bright orange umbrella to match his Rolls Royce, Safaree tagged the longstanding television show, “Divorce Court,” while flexing next to the exquisite ride.

Petty? Perhaps.

Be it a publicity stunt or not, Safaree captioned the post with some hard truth that seems very permanent.

He wrote: “BACHELOR!! Ending 2020 right!!”

Ouch!