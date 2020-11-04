Yaya Mayweather flaunts growing baby bump, confirming rumored pregnancy (pic)

Fans and followers have pondered for weeks whether Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya, is pregnant. Only days ago, the former undisputed champ voiced his support for Yaya and her boyfriend, NBA Youngboy, while subtly chastising the rapper for presumed ignorance and a lack of home-training.

“What I try not to do is get into her personal business,” Floyd said when asked about what seemed like a brewing feud between he and Youngboy. “Because once she’s no longer under my roof then, you know what, it’s between her and her better half. My thing is this: it has to do with your upbringing. It starts in the home first. So what I’ve always taught my daughter is this — always be respectful when you go to anyone’s home. And whatever goes on in your home, don’t talk about it to the world. And far as — ’cause I look at NBA Youngboy as a child. I can’t get upset with a kid like that. With this new generation, kids, you know, kids talk about pills and kids talk about syrup. So you know, it could’ve been one of those days for him. At the end of the day, I only want the best for them.”

Poppa Mayweather also confirmed the troubled emcee is the father of Yaya’s unborn baby.

It was only a matter of time before Yaya followed suit and did so by posting a picture with the caption “fat a–,” verifying what most knew to be true.

The Shade Room managed to capture the screenshot while the presidential election engrossed the nation.