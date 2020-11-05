Lamar Odom and fiancée Sabrina Parr call off engagement

Lamar Odom and his fiancée Sabrina Parr have split.

The 40-year-old basketball pro and the 33-year-old personal trainer were due to tie the knot next November.

However, Parr announced on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, that she has decided to call time on their relationship for the sake of her children as she claimed Odom has some issues that he “so desperately needs” help with.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote: “Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar.

“This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.

“Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.

“I wish him all the best and asking that you pray for everyone involved.”

The fitness guru did not state what it is Lamar is struggling with, however, he has publicly battled several addictions in the past.

Last year, Parr claimed Odom had started to live a life clean of his many vices and was listening to the advice given to him by his pastor.

The life coach said at the time: “This is the first time in Lamar’s entire life that he has been clean of drugs, marijuana, porn addiction, sex addiction. Him and I don’t even have sex, believe that or not. Once Lamar got saved, he developed a relationship with a pastor and there’s a lot of things he just wants to grow, areas he wants to grow in, and things he wants to improve on as a man. And as a man, the pastor suggested to him, it’s not Godly if Christians like to have sex before marriage.

“And obviously he’s already had sex, so he couldn’t cut that out, but he said, ‘A great sacrifice to God would be to withhold from sex until you guys got married.’ And so, I think he really respects the pastor’s opinion and his voice.”

Parr and Odom got engaged toward the end of last year and were first spotted together in August 2019.

Odom — who had a near-fatal overdose in a Nevada brothel in 2015 — was previously married to Khloé Kardashian between 2009 and 2016.