Modern-day Tuskegee Experiment?: What Black women are not being told

Despite the availability of a less-invasive therapy called uterine fibroid embolization (UFE), many Black women with uterine fibroids are given only one path to treatment: hysterectomy.

“I was told by my doctor that hysterectomy was my only option.”

As a physician who has spent the last 25 years treating uterine fibroids without surgery and increasing fibroid awareness across the nation, I hear this sentence far too often. The stories are always similar—that hysterectomy, or the surgical removal of the uterus, is the only treatment offered. Most of these women are unfamiliar with uterine fibroid embolization (UFE), a safe, outpatient, nonsurgical alternative. Almost all of the women telling me these experiences are African American.

Allow me to introduce myself: my name is John Lipman, MD, and I am a board certified Interventional Radiologist, renowned fibroid expert, and UFE specialist.

Offering women only hysterectomy—a treatment that is essentially female castration—while not informing them of other effective, less-invasive therapies is analogous to the infamous Tuskegee Experiment. This time it is not poor African American males uninformed of penicillin to eradicate syphilis. This time, it is African American women of all socioeconomic levels with benign fibroid tumors who are not being told of alternatives to hysterectomy, and often times left to suffer in silence just like the Tuskegee men with syphilis were left to suffer.

Approximately 11 million women1 in the U.S. are diagnosed with fibroids (noncancerous tumors in the uterine wall) and consequently experience debilitating symptoms, such as pelvic pain, heavy menstrual bleeding, incontinence, anemia, painful sex, and in some cases infertility. Eighty percent2 are women of color.

Research has shown that while Caucasian women undergo hysterectomy for uterine cancer (entirely appropriate), African American women are more likely to undergo hysterectomy for benign fibroids.3 I have seen many women younger than 30 years of age who needlessly underwent hysterectomy for this reason. None wanted to, but it was the only option given.

Hysterectomy is a fibroid treatment option—but should be one of last resort. It has been associated with numerous documented physical4 and mental health issues.5 In addition, research6 has shown that many women diagnosed with fibroids never hear about less-invasive treatment options like UFE. UFE is performed by Interventional Radiologists (not Gynecologists) who are physicians trained to perform minimally invasive procedures all over the body.

UFE can replace the need for surgical treatment in almost every instance. The procedure works by blocking blood flow to the fibroids, resulting in tumors dying and symptoms dramatically improving. It has an approximate 90% success rate.7 Compared to hysterectomy, UFE is also less expensive,6 does not require a hospital stay,6 and has a shorter recovery time.6 Above all, it allows women to keep their uterus, which means pregnancy and safe childbirth are possible.6 Numerous babies have been born to my patients after UFE (even multiple sets of twins).

UFE has been available for 25 years and still 600,000 hysterectomies6 are performed annually in the U.S.—the majority to treat fibroids. Not informing women suffering with symptomatic fibroids about UFE is an egregious violation of informed consent. Women with fibroids deserve to know all of their treatment options, not just the surgical ones. Unfortunately, this is a powerful reminder that long after the Tuskegee Experiment, there are health inequities that exist and deserve our attention.

Recently, Vice-Presidential candidate and US Senator Kamala Harris and US Representative Yvette Clarke introduced (S. 4397 & H.R. 6383) the Uterine Fibroid Research & Education act. Research in uterine fibroids has heretofore been scant. This legislation will help to increase funding for fibroid research and educational efforts. It will be a step toward bringing more awareness to this condition, perhaps begin to understand where fibroids actually come from, and how to prevent them. It should also highlight less invasive options like UFE, so that women understand that if they are suffering with fibroids they do not need to undergo surgery. To learn more about fibroids or the UFE procedure, please click on the link ATLii.com.

