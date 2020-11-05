So how “uninformed” must you be to vote for a candidate who died a month before the election?

So maybe everybody really shouldn’t be allowed to vote? David Andahl didn’t die a couple of days or even a week before the election but 30 full days before the election and he still won against 3 living people.

Andahl, 55, along with 3 other candidates were running for two seats in North Dakota’s 8th district of the State Legislature. Andahl, a Repulican, won with 36% of the vote even though he died Oct 5th from coronavirus. He must have had a great platform and a lot of people obviously liked him better than the other candidates. Makes you wonder how they feel getting trounced by a deceased individual.

According to ABC11, North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said that the state’s court system uses the “American” rule, “where votes cast for the deceased candidate should be counted.” “If a deceased candidate receives the majority of the votes, the candidate is elected,” Stenehjem said.

“However, if the prevailing candidate has died, the candidate is no longer qualified and a vacancy will exist. State law provides the process to fill vacancies of a legislative office.”

The state’s Republican party is now allowed to appoint his replacement.

My condolences to the Andahl family, but talk about politricks at its worst.