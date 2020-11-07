Reginae Carter demands apology from 45’s supporters, even her father Lil Wayne

Reginae Carter is not pleased with 45 and she is demanding an apology from his supporters, including her father, rapper Lil’ Wayne.

On Thursday night, Carter reacted to 45’s unhinged press conference, where he complained about the election results and mail-in ballot counting. He also attempted to create more confusion as he undermined the United States’ electoral systems. Carter condemned 45’s behavior in a post shared to her Instagram story.

“After hearing this last press conference by Trump, if you supported him in any way you should give us a public apology like right now,” Carter said. “That was embarrassing!”

Carter’s post comes just days after Lil’ Wayne announced his endorsement of 45. On October 29, the YMCMB rapper took to Twitter with a post that quickly turned heads and garnered criticism.

At the time, Wayne shared a photo of himself with the president as he tweeted, “Just had a great meeting with [Donald Trump] [Potus] besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

As of Saturday, Nov. 7, Lil Wayne has not issued a public apology to his daughter.