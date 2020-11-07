The 2020 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack is so much more than muscle

The 2020 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack Plus may be a step down from the world-renowned Dodge Hellcat, but that should bode well for most drivers — especially casual ones. In truth, this mighty V8 powered driving machine performs on an elite level while providing comfort and ultimate satisfaction.

While this four-door prize has evolved from its muscle car roots, it remains sturdy, fast and efficient with state of the art engineering and technology.

One of the most unique features on the 2020 Charger is the driver’s option to personalize his or her experience

with the all-new Drive Modes feature. With the ability to control horsepower, transmission shift speeds, steering (Charger SRT only), paddle shifters, traction and suspension, the driver’s experience can be tailored to complete satisfaction. Keep in mind, Drive Modes are pre-configured for Street, Sport, Track and default settings, but the customized setting allows plenty of wiggle room for the driver to make adjustments to their liking.

Below is a simple breakdown:

Custom – Allows the driver to personalize the vehicle’s performance.

Sport – Delivers increased vehicle performance capability over the default mode.

Track – Delivers maximum vehicle performance capability on smooth, dry surfaces.

Default – Activates automatically when starting the vehicle.

The 2020 Dodge Charger is easily one of the most versatile cars on the market. For its budget and performance capabilities, it delivers on all fronts, offering a practical and exhilarating experience.

Specifications:

The base price of the 2020 Dodge Charger comes in at an affordable $39,995, but can climb to $51,570 with various features.

Engine type and size: 6.4-liter SRT HEMI OHV (16 valve) V-8 with multiport returnless fuel injection MDS and active exhaust

Horsepower (bhp): 485 @ 6,100 rpm

Torque (ft./lbs): 475 @ 4,200 rpm

Transmission: 8HP70 Eight-speed automatic with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shift controls and SRT selectable modes

Wheelbase: 120.2 inches

Length Overall: 200.8 inches

Width: 75.0 inches

Height: 58.2 inches

Curb Weight: 4,400 lbs.

Turning Circle: 37.5 ft.

Fuel Capacity: 18.5 gallons

EPA Mileage Estimates: 15 mpg city / 24 mpg highway

Drag Coefficient: 0.335

0 – 60 mph: 4.3 seconds