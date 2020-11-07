Vice President Kamala Harris’ win adds to long history of achievements for AKAs

AKAs all over the world have a lot to be proud of these days. Yes, they are the oldest Black sorority, and yes, many great leaders have sprung from their ranks (see list at the end of this piece). But the projected VP, Kamala Harris, is certainly at the top of the list. Even being selected as Joe Biden’s running mate was a historical first and gave her sorors and her Howard University family a bright moment to shine.

But now that the votes are in and the Biden-Harris ticket has been pronounced the winner, the worldwide prestige of Madame Vice President and the sorority that she’s always been so proud of, will have a global spotlight shinning on them. Likewise, Howard U is likely to be a large beneficiary of having one of their alumni be the vice president of these United States. Needless to say, (unfortunately), no other HBCU can claim a U.S. president or vice president among its alumni.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority has a long history of service, and their website reflects that with the following statement:

“Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® is dedicated to implementing programs of service that enhance the social, economic, and educational well-being of the local, national and international communities. Programs remain the heart of AKA. The size and scope of services provided to our communities have grown and significantly improve the quality of life for all who reside within our service areas. The program theme for 2018-2022 is Exemplifying Excellence Through Sustainable Service”

Certainly this is far from a perfect country, particularly for Black and Brown people as we all know and see every single day, but the world still looks to the U.S. for leadership. And the next time they look, standing there will be a super smart, beautiful, dedicated, charismatic, fierce AKA ready to do what it takes to make the country and the world a better place.

Other outstanding AKAs include Maya Angelou, Coretta Scott King, Ava DuVernay, Jada Pinkett Smith, Toni Morrison, Rosa Parks, Brandy, Alicia Keys, Mae Jrmison and many, many more.

This short list was sourced from the Southeastern Region of the Pi Nu Omega Chapter website where they have a much more extensive list of change agent leaders who are members.