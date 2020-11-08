Biden-Harris: A moment of celebration before the final push

Saturday, Nov. 7 began with an overcast sky, but by noon the sun was shining on those gathering at Freedom Park in Atlanta to celebrate the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. A coalition of organizations working to get the vote out hosted the event to remind everyone to keep the momentum going. Families, friends and volunteers brought homemade signs and Biden-Harris flags. The New Georgia Project passed out T-shirts, masks and banners that read “Count Every Vote” and “Voters Decide.” However, as the numbers from Philadelphia continued to rise, it was clear that the Biden-Harris team was close to claiming victory. It then became a party from one end of Moreland Avenue to the other with groups on the side waving signs and cars honking horns. Although Georgia will have a recount of the vote, there was a sense that history was being made. In between music and performances from local artists, representatives from the Democracy Defense Coalition, Planned Parenthood SE Advocates, NAACP, Sister Song, and MFBL spoke about issues important to Georgia voters. They encouraged everyone to stay focused on the two run-off races that will take place for state and local races on Dec. 1, 2020, and the federal election on Jan. 5, 2021. The nation is focused on the two U. S. Senate seats with incumbent Republican David Perdue running against Democrat Jon Ossoff, and Republican Kelly Loeffler against challenger Democrat Raphael Warnock. Flipping these two seats from red to blue will provide a much-needed edge for the Biden-Harris team’s first term. You can still register for the federal runoff by the Dec. 7 deadline. For more information, visit www.georgia.gov.