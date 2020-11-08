Even 45’s family says it’s time for him to get out

You know it’s time to concede the election and step aside when your own family tells you to exit stage left, posthaste.

Jared Kushner, the senior White House adviser and son-in-law to the president, has urged POTUS to give up his fight to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

As most Americans know by now, the presidential ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris crossed the 270 Electoral College vote threshold on Saturday morning to win the presidency, setting off blissful bedlam in the streets across America. Biden currently has 290 Electoral votes to POTUS’ 214, according to the Associated Press.

Most are also acutely aware that the sitting president has vehemently vowed to fight the results that show President-elect Biden as the victor, and is accusing the Democrats and media of stealing the election. The president’s team has already filed lawsuits in key battleground states such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on the grounds of alleged voting corruption.

“I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands,” Trump wrote in one of his several Twitter tirades since Saturday.

According to two sources inside the White House, Kushner, who is married to the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump, is trying to get his father-in-law to concede the election. He also wants the president to publicly acknowledge that Biden won.

According to Kate Bedingfield, who was the Biden-Harris deputy campaign manager, there has been no communication between the president and Biden as of Sunday morning, Nov. 8, 2020.

Stay tuned.