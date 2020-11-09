Keke Palmer ripped for saying healthy foods should be free to EBT cardholders

Keke Palmer is taking a lot of grief on Monday morning for daring to suggest to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris that healthy foods be made free to welfare recipients with EBT cards.

EBT stands for Electronic Benefits Transfer that began in 2004 as a way to electronically deliver government benefits to recipients instead of handling the transaction through the mail or in-person.

The 27-year-old Akeelah and the Bee and “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story” star penned this quick open letter to Harris just two days after the U.S. Senator and Joe Biden prevailed in the presidential election on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

Hey @KamalaHarris I know you just started but me and my friends were talking about it and we think EBT cards should swipe free on all items considered HEALTHY. Xoxo — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 9, 2020

Palmer also posed the thought to her 10 million Instagram followers:

Some fans and Twitter users characterized Palmer’s question as naive and “dumb” for wanting EBT card users to have healthier grocery options.

How I’m sounding dumb wanting people so have free healthy foods like produce and fresh meats. Also you are a handsome young man. Get into it ladies! https://t.co/CPZGC9orEr — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 9, 2020

The clapback at Palmer’s suggestion was so intense that some fans had to come to Palmer’s defense and ask Twitter to chill out on the shade.

Yes I do love starting convo lol but it’s fine. I love them anyways lol https://t.co/7B0ZIwfnLw — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 9, 2020

Palmer told her fans during this conversation that, growing up, her family was on welfare and ate foods that were not always very healthy. The topic of food deserts and food insecurities inordinately impact African Americans along with lack of access to healthier eating. Palmer said she was trying to come up with alternative solutions to this problem.

It’s obviously deeper than health foods babe but I was just talking about health food. Not holding a seminar on all things wrong in America hahaa but y’all was going off so I’m wit it haha I just think health food should be free for people that have an EBT dassit. https://t.co/1swfNRZVbv — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 9, 2020

Lol some people hate it but I think it solves the issue of how expensive healthy foods can be! Like fresh stuff if people do want it or can get to it they should be able to afford it. https://t.co/WfsL2yKxKw — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 9, 2020

Finally, Palmer closed the subject — at least for now — with this statement on Twitter: “That’s how I feel like I just want my folks to be able to eat what they should already have access to. Not always the cheap s—.”

What do you think about Palmer’s suggestion to Vice President-elect Harris?