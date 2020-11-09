Twitter goes crazy as Joe Biden appears to troll president with hat (photo)

President-elect Joe Biden sent Twitter into a frenzy when he appeared to troll the current commander-in-chief with a navy blue hat that reads “We Just Did” with the No. 46 underneath in red.

The phrase on the new hat is seen by throngs of Biden supporters as the direct answer to the current president’s red “Make America Great Again” hat that is loved by his legion of followers.

He will be a President for all of our families. pic.twitter.com/iGPKLMMIcK — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) November 7, 2020

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were declared the winners by The Associated Press and CNN in the presidential election on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, after accruing 290 Electoral College votes to POTUS’ 214 so far. Only 270 Electoral votes are required to win the White House.

Biden fans were clearly here for the subtle clapback on the hat that may have had just a dash of pettiness.

More than 600,000 people liked the simple photo, with nearly 100,000 retweeting it, showing Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, holding a sign proclaiming victory in the election victory on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

Need me a we just did hat so I can make ppl uncomfortable for making me uncomfortable for 4 years😂 https://t.co/uzK1ltAWKp — minato🔆 (@OBEYvaughn) November 9, 2020

How it started How it’s going😂 pic.twitter.com/TiOluozUYk — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) November 8, 2020

Not really one for political headwear, but the we just did hat goes kinda hard https://t.co/lJbW8voPN4 — tay 🫔 (@tayzagar) November 7, 2020

can the biden store release the “we just did” hats pls 💀💀💀 — erin🍂1312 (@erinkmarkham) November 8, 2020

YALL!!!! His HAT!!! “Make America Great Again” …. “WE JUST DID.” BROOOO HIS MARKETING TEAM IS 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/w4OLjKzjDQ — Marina (@oxminaox) November 8, 2020