Keke Wyatt remembers son’s terrifying cancer diagnosis and recovery (video)

R&B singer Keke Wyatt walks her fans back through the most horrific time in her life when she learned her son had cancer.

The 38-year-old Indianapolis native Ke’Tara Shavon “Keke” Wyatt chose to reflect on that traumatizing time in her life in order for families to understand and discern the warning signs.

The former “R&B Divas” TV show star said she knew her son, Rahjah, had “a horrible problem when we went to Six Flags” and the teen “sat in one spot at the park and was like, ‘Mom, I literally can not move.’”

It was so bad that Rahjah had to be carried out of the amusement park.

“You couldn’t walk. You couldn’t do anything,” she recalled the moment with Rahjah, who replied: “Because I was dying. I was literally dying and we didn’t know.”

Rahjah went on to say that he lost his appetite during that time, which prompted concerns from his family and doctor.

“You dropped weight drastically,” Wyatt recalled. “[The doctor] was like, ‘Okay, let’s just run some blood. Let’s just check some blood, tests some blood and see.'”

Wyatt, 38, said she learned that her son had leukemia during a late-night phone call with Rajah’s doctor, who asked that the teen be rushed to the hospital immediately after the physician “found some things in his blood” that raised red flags.

“I said, ‘What is it? Like cancer or something?’ ” Wyatt remembers asking, adding that she was “was being dramatic” at the moment. “And she said, ‘Yes.’

“Honey, my butthole fell on the floor.”

“My throat hit my butt and my butt hit the floor. I couldn’t believe it,” Wyatt added. “I said, ‘What kind of cancer?’ And when she said leukemia, honey, my teeth literally started chattering.”

Thankfully, Wyatt’s son has healed from that emotionally disturbing experience and is completely cancer-free.

Check out Wyatt and her son recall that moment on the next page: