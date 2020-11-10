Waka Flocka calls out T.I. for comments after rapper King Von killed in Atlanta

Rapper T.I. had a lot of people feeling some kind of way when he ordered folks not to bring violence into the city of Atlanta, which is a “beautiful progressive city filled with Black excellence.”

Clifford “Tip” Harris Jr. delivered the message to his 13 million followers on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Tip finished the post with: “Stop coming here to kill each other. That s— is played out. – Management,” he said, then added in the captions, “Handle YOUR beefs in YOUR city. Thx in advance. – King.”

Many fans and detractors took that as a reference to Chicago rapper King Von, who was shot and killed after an exchange of gunfire outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta on Friday, Nov. 6, CNN reported.

After the backlash for the timing of his post, T.I. returned to IG to clarify that his comments were not meant as a rebuke of Chicago rappers handling their feud in Atlanta.

The 40-year-old Grand Hustle boss also added in his captions: “But I know IG ain’t da place for understanding & miserable people love to keep up s—. Be Eazy ✌🏽.”

Waka Flocka and King Von’s sister don’t believe Tip and think he was definitely speaking about King Von’s murder on Friday. Waka took to his IG story to denounce Tip for “talking down” to the streets.

