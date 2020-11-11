John Legend and Chrissy Teigen thank fans for their ‘love and support’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend appreciate the “love and support” they’ve received since losing their baby.

The 34-year-old model took to social media in September to discuss their pregnancy loss, and Legend has now thanked their fans for the support they’ve subsequently been shown.

He said: “We’ve heard from so many people who have gone through it too and it’s been encouraging to be getting so much love and support from so many people who have experienced similar things.

“Chrissy sharing what she shared has also been helpful for other people who are going through it and may go through it in the future. So thank you.”

Despite their heartbreak, Legend and Teigen — who have been married since 2013 — have tried to retain an optimistic outlook.

The Grammy-winning singer — who has Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, with Chrissy — told “Entertainment Tonight”: “Whenever we go through personal challenges — and I think challenges as a nation — I think we have to hold on to what makes us optimistic. What makes us hopeful, hold onto the things that bring us joy.

“And in my family, as we’ve gone through a tough year, we hold onto the fact that we have two beautiful kids that we love and are such a beautiful reflection of who we are and what we value.”

Meanwhile, Legend recently performed at a Philadelphia rally for Joe Biden prior to the U.S. election.

The acclaimed star sang “Georgia On My Mind” at the event, and has now called for America to “turn a page.”

He explained: “I felt like Georgia played a key role in getting us there and I wanted to sing them a song to thank them for the true, beautiful work of democracy that was encouraged by people like Stacey Abrams and other people who went out there and registered hundreds of thousands of people to vote.

“That took a lot of work and it took a lot of optimism and it took a lot of faith in democracy. Faith in the people that if we put in the work to get them involved, that they would go out there and make their voices heard.”