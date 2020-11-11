Viola Davis breaks down her expectations of Hollywood

Viola Davis is citing her expectations regarding how she should be treated in Hollywood and making it clear that she expects to be treated no differently than her White counterparts.

During an interview with InStyle magazine, Davis reflected on the challenges and pitfalls she has faced as a Black actress in Hollywood, including that her dark complexion often has resulted in a “lack of access to opportunities.” She went on to offer a detailed explanation of what she expects at this point in her career.

“I want and I expect to get the same filet mignon that White actresses get! Cooked at the exact temperature. You cannot throw me a bone with a really nice little piece of meat still on it and expect that’s good enough for me,” she said. “I love my collard greens and all of that, and I know we were given the leftovers. I know how to cook that, but I want a filet mignon.”

While Davis said she “fully expect changes” in Hollywood, she has been having a drink or two as she waits for slow progress to be made.

“I’m trying to lift my hopes up. Even if it takes a little bit of vodka,” she added. “If we don’t move forward together, then we don’t move forward.”

Davis’ InStyle interview comes just several weeks after reports that Forbes confirmed that she has been deemed one of the top 10 highest-paid actresses.