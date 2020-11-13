3 new Christmas movies to add to your holiday watch list

2020 may have been an unpredictable year so far, but one thing is for sure: Christmas is coming. Along with it are a host of new holiday movies featuring some of our favorite Black stars. Here are three must-see films to add to your holiday watch list:

1. The Christmas Aunt

Starring Keshia Knight Pulliam and Jarod Joseph, this Lifetime original is a feel-good holiday film. The plot surrounds a woman named Rebecca (Pulliam) who returns home to look after her niece and nephew and bring them holiday cheer while their parents are away. While trying to bring the Christmas spirit to the children, she unexpectedly reconnects with a childhood friend, Drew (Joseph). As Christmas begins to look merrier and Rebecca and Drew’s friendship rekindles, the pair’s relationship is reimagined. The Christmas Aunt premiered Nov. 1 on Lifetime and has been made available to stream through the Lifetime app after logging in with your TV provider.

Rebecca has a few tricks up her sleeve and she's hopeful to bring the Christmas spirit back. 🎄✨ Don't miss all that's to come with the premiere of #TheChristmasAunt tonight at 8/7c. @peachespulliam #ItsAWonderfulLifetime pic.twitter.com/SKES94ZaIR — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) November 1, 2020

For the next one, turn the page.