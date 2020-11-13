Jeezy recounts scary moment when fiancée Jeannie Mai ‘couldn’t breathe’ (video)

Jeannie Mai‘s fiancé Jeezy says she’s “dong well” after undergoing emergency surgery for epiglottitis.

The TV presenter had to quit “Dancing With the Stars” last week due to being admitted to the hospital for the operation after she was diagnosed with the potentially life-threatening condition that can cause swelling and block airflow to the lungs.

The “Real” host’s partner appeared on the show on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, to give an update on her recovery and also recalled the scary moment when she “couldn’t breathe.”

He said: “I thank y’all for y’all prayers and y’all support.

“She’s doing well; she’s eating everything in the house. But she’s definitely doing well.”

Detailing exactly what happened, he said: “She began to get sick. She had some problems with her throat, and we took her to the doctor and they gave her a shot of steroids and everything was good.

“It happened again, and I just started to notice she was having problems breathing. She woke up one morning and got up before me and I got up and went behind her, and I saw her, and she couldn’t breathe. I grabbed her immediately, took her to the emergency room … they found something, but they didn’t know.”

Jeezy added: “So we actually went to another doctor … The doctor immediately looked at her and told her, ‘You’re done with ‘Dancing With the Stars’; you’re done. This is life-threatening and if you don’t get it fixed right now, you could possibly lose your life.’ ”

Continue reading and watch the full interview with Jeezy on “The Real” on the next page.