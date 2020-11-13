R&B singer-songwriter Melodik says music is in her blood

New music artist Melodik is not only representing for her hometown of Columbia, South Carolina, but the singer-songwriter also is shattering misconceptions and conquering goals that were otherwise deemed unreachable.

How did you arrive at this career choice? Was it a deliberate decision or a gradual and natural evolution?

Music was in my blood before my blood was my blood. My grandmother sang, my mom sings, for a brief period of time my father was a DJ, and they all loved music. At 3 years old, I knew this was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.

What separates you from others in your field? What is unique to the experience that you create?

The simple fact that I am me. One of one. I put my life’s experiences and even my moods into my music, and I create stories that are relatable but still unique to me. I create a space of freedom for my listeners to feel safe enough to just be without judgment or ridicule.

Define your personal brand.

I’m a strong advocate for feminism and mental health, so I wanna use my platform to shed light on both subjects while still expressing myself as genuinely as possible. Most of the new R&B artists stay in that R&B lane while I tend to swerve into soul, trap and even pop music.

What is your favorite vacation destination and why?

Anywhere where there’s a beach or a lot of trees. I’m an earth sign (Capricorn), so the outdoors will forever be my go-to.