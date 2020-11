CBS’s latest hit comedy “The Neighborhood” returns for its third season. Sheaun McKinney stars as Malcolm, the eldest son of Tina (Tichina Arnold) and Calvin (Cedric The Entertainer). Speaking to rolling out, McKinney discusses the new season, his theater roots, and how a book called “The Celestine Prophecies” changed him during the pandemic.

“The Neighborhood” returns on Monday, Nov. 16 on CBS.