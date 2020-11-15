Sunny Smith-Williams gives back to homeless shelters in New York communities

Talk about the 2020 Thanksgiving Give Back initiative and how it began?

I own three homeless shelters in NYC and have been in the housing and shelter business since 2011. In October 2015, Shared Living Residential (SLR) was born after serving time in federal prison and realizing that the majority of displaced individuals were formerly incarcerated. Holidays were extremely difficult for many inmates.

Therefore, my own life experience triggered my decision and mission to feed the homeless who were housed in my facilities. I’ve discovered that nothing is more gratifying than helping others, and to dispense the gift of “helping” wanting or expecting nothing in return.

What specific locations are you targeting?

Shared Living Residential shelters are located in Brooklyn, Queens, and Amityville. The three locations are where each facility house over 75 people. When doing the Thanksgiving Give Back, we like to set up the distribution operation on the outskirts of various locations including a new location, Long Island City.

Who will you be serving and what type of shelters will there be?

We are serving single men, and single women shelters in the boroughs of Brooklyn and Bronx. We will serve a transitional home located in Long Island City that houses formerly incarcerated women and their children.

