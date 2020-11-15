Twitter hyped over Jeezy and Gucci Mane Verzuz challenge announcement

Fans are excited that Gucci Mane changed his mind and has accepted Jeezy’s challenge to face off in a Verzuz battle this month.

According to legendary producer Timbaland, Gucci will meet up with Jeezy via Instagram Live on Nov. 19, 2020, at 8 p.m.

This comes just a couple of weeks after Gucci, 40, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, had originally spurned Jeezy’s (whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins) offer to face off as the pop phenomenon known as Verzuz begins its new season.

This whole process has been a little confusing for fans. Originally, rap icon Busta Rhymes challenged T.I. to a Verzuz, but Tip respectfully declined. Soon thereafter, Jeezy challenged Tip and the Grand Hustle boss happily accepted.

No one knows what happened to that potentially blockbuster challenge, but somewhere along the line, Tip was no longer in the picture. Last week, Gucci emerged as Jeezy’s possible challenger. But then Gucci declined as well.

“I was like, ‘Swizz [Beatz] if I do it, it’s only one person I’ll do it with,’ and he was like, ‘Who?’ and I was like, ‘Gucci. Reach out to him. Let me know what’s up,’ ” said Jeezy, 43, on “The Breakfast Club.”

“Swizz hit back and said (Gucci) respectfully declined. Cool, kept it moving. I was gonna do it for the culture. We could have did it for the culture,” Jeezy added.

Gucci indicated he was looking for some serious compensation to face off with Jeezy.

Stop asking me about doing a @verzuzonline battle unless they got a million dollars they scared of Wop. #GuccimaneVsWhoever 💨💨 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) October 29, 2020

Apparently, someone satisfied Gucci’s fiscal request because he also announced on his Instagram page that the battle is on.

“Tell buddy Get ready Thursday Nov 19 @verzuztv Trap God vs Snow cone,” Gucci wrote.