Another rapper, Benny the Butcher, suffers gunshot wound

Yet another rapper was shot, this time during what Houston police describe as a robbery gone bad.

Benny the Butcher was shot in the leg while sitting in his car in a Walmart parking lot on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, the same day that Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz was shot in the leg in the parking lot of a strip mall in Dallas.

The Buffalo, New York-based emcee, whose real name is Jeremie Damon Pinnock, 35, reportedly was waiting in the car with his crew while someone else went shopping.

That’s when five men allegedly approached their car and demanded their jewelry, according to NME.com. When Benny and his friends didn’t comply with the robbers’ demands quickly enough, one of the armed assailants shot Benny in the leg.

The suspects fled the scene and so did Benny and his crew. They reportedly drove away from the scene before pulling over and calling the police.

Benny was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Burden of Proof rapper was later discharged from the hospital that same night. He was filmed using crutches to board a private plane out of Houston.

#bennythebutcher is ok after after being shot earlier today! Let’s wish him a very speedy recovery 🙏🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/ax5ZpTHnCn — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 16, 2020

Despite the fact that Benny’s injuries were non-lethal, this continues a disturbing trend of rappers being shot recently. Boosie Badazz suffered his gunshot on Saturday in Dallas after flying into the city to memorialize his friend and collaborator, Mo3, who was shot and killed on one of the city’s freeways on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

That fatal shooting happened less than a week after Chicago-based rapper King Von was killed during a shootout outside of a nightclub in Atlanta.