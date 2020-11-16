Jamie Foxx establishes fund in late sister’s memory

Jamie Foxx has set up a charitable fund in memory of his late sister.

The 52-year-old actor‘s sibling DeOndra Dixon recently passed away at the age of 46, and he and his family, along with the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s founder Michelle Sie Whitten and her family, are creating the DeOndra Dixon Fund in her honor.

Whitten announced the news at the organization’s virtual Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show over the weekend, which also included a tribute to Dixon, who was the inspiration by the foundation’s highest accolade, the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award.

As well as Foxx, the fashion show was attended by stars including Kevin and Matt Dillon, Quincy Jones, Eric Dane Caterina Scorsone, John C. McGinley and Beverly Johnson and more, and it raised $1.9 million dollars for Global, which will go toward the costs of life-changing and life-saving research and medical care at the organization’s affiliate facilities.

