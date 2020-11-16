Karamo Brown reveals he’s ‘smitten’ with someone new after split with fiancé

Karamo Brown is “smitten” with someone.

The “Queer Eye” star revealed in September that he and his fiancé Ian Jordan had ended their 10-year relationship over the summer and now it seems that he’s moved on and found someone else.

Asked about his recent comments about being interested in being on “The Bachelor” in future, Brown told “E! News”: “It was a complete joke. It was like something that was funny.

“I’m actually smitten by someone right now, so just you know, in this smitten world and doing what I got to do. No ‘Bachelor’ for me, I’m going to focus on helping people to have transformations and growth. That’s what it’s all about.”

Brown recently turned 40 and though he’s been feeling some aches and pains, he’s learned to take better care of himself now he’s got older.

He said: “40 is the new 40 and I’m proud of it. It does feel good.

“My bodies aching a little bit this morning. My back was hurting. My foot was hurting. But you know, I worked it out, I did a little stretch. It just lets you know that as you get older you just need to really take care of your body.

“Because when I was 20 I abused it. Now it’s all about self-care.”

Brown recently explained that he and Jordan had split but remained “good friends” and wanted nothing but happiness for one another.

He said: “It was postponed because of the pandemic, but now it’s postponed officially. My fiancé and I, we were together for 10 years and we broke up about three-and-a-half months ago.

“Luckily there was no cheating. We’re good friends. It’s very nice when it’s ‘I still love you and support you’ and I want him to be happy, he wants me to be happy, but yeah, no more wedding.”