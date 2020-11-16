L. Michelle Smith pens guide for women wanting to become ‘rock star’ leaders

L. Michelle Smith is the founder and CEO of no silos communications LLC in Cedar Hill, Texas, where her focus is speaking, writing and providing female leaders with culturally nuanced, accessible executive coaching to reach their highest potential. She is also the creator, executive producer and host of “The Culture Soup” podcast. Rolling out recently caught up with the business entrepreneur to discuss her new book, No Thanks: 7 Ways to Say I’ll Just Include Myself: A Guide to Rockstar Leadership for Women of Color in the Workplace.

What inspired you to write this book?

Professional women and Black women began to approach me about four years ago about career advice. I have always been a mentor to some and have been mentored as well, but at some point, complete strangers began to ask about leadership and career advice. … The conversations I had with the women I met on the road while speaking and my coaching community were ultimately my inspiration.

What is the mission you set out to accomplish with this book?

My mission is to free the minds of more Black women and women of color so that they can crash the C-Suite despite the very real obstacles.

What was the hardest part of completing this project?

The hardest part as an indie author is ensuring that distributors had the manuscript in the format they each needed without compromising the quality of the product.

Describe the process of getting published.

I took two routes for this book and ultimately landed with self-publishing … for now. If someone picks it up then fine. If not, that’s fine too. But the traditional route had me on planes to New York City three times, [but a] Big 5 publisher [didn’t show] interest until the final round. It came down to my book and another business book by a Black author, I was told. Our books were completely different, so it felt like an apples to oranges comparison. I didn’t have a traditional literary agent at the time, and the book had a completely different title and approach to it, but I did secure a literary editor to assist with developing a book proposal. I also developed a full marketing deck. When that deal didn’t happen, I began a search for an agent. I was referred to a few, followed up with one that ultimately didn’t work out after a year of “discovery.” By then the pandemic was in full swing, and it dawned on me that this was just the moment to release the book. I prayed over it, and began to assemble the book which was just about written at this point, but just didn’t have a home. I decided then that my company would also own an imprint, and I self-published on Aug. 10, 2020.