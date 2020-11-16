Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t sure she’d be believed over shooting

Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t sure if people would “believe” her when she said she’d been shot by Tory Lanez.

The 25-year-old star accused the 28-year-old rapper of shooting her in the foot after they got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills in July and she admitted she was more concerned with “protecting” people other than herself at first.

Megan — who only named Lanez as her alleged assailant a month after the incident — reflected: “When something actually happens to you, when you properly should have protected yourself, your first instinct was not to protect yourself, it was protecting other people… So it was like, ‘What do I do?’ ‘What do I say?’ Like, ‘Is anybody going to believe what I’m saying?’”

The “WAP” hitmaker admitted she was stunned when she was shot.

She told the new issue of GQ magazine: “Like, I never put my hands on nobody. I barely even said anything to the man who shot me when I was walking away…”

And she claimed Tory tried to offer her money to stay quiet about the incident.

She said: “[At this point] I’m really scared because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.’ ”

Megan also expressed her frustration that she felt she needed to be “strong” and few people offered up their support.

She said: “It was weird. I saw something that said, ‘Check on your strong friends.’ And, like, a lot of people, they don’t do that because they think, Oh, this person is just so strong, so I know they got their stuff together.… I feel like I have to be strong for everybody, and I don’t want my friends or anybody around me to feel like it’s a pressure on me, ’cause I feel like they all start freaking out.”

She eventually reached out to friends and asked why they hadn’t called.

She laughed: “Now they’re like calling me every five minutes.”

A lawyer for Lanez denied to the publication that Megan had been offered any money.