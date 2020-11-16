Michelle Obama slams Trump for not helping Biden the way her husband helped him

Michelle Obama has had it with President Donald Trump’s antics as it pertains to the peaceful transition of power over to President-elect Joe Biden.

The former first lady blazed the 45th president with a scorching message for her 45 million Instagram followers on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Her pointed words come less than 24 hours after her husband, former President Barack Obama, chastised the sitting president on “60 Minutes” for not accepting the legitimate results of the presidential election.

Michelle Obama admits that she was hurt and disappointed when Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016, but she said nevertheless helped with the “respectful, seamless transition of power” despite the fact that Trump spread “racist lies about my husband that had put my family in danger.”

