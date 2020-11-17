 Skip to content

The meteoric rise of Curtis “50 Cent Jackson as a television producer and actor continues. Expanding beyond the STARZ network, Jackson’s second signature crime drama series, “For Life,” returns for a second season on ABC. Ahead of the season premiere, rolling out caught up with the Queens, New York, native, who serves as executive producer on the series, to discuss his approach to success and what viewers can expect from season two. “For Life,” starring Nicholas Pinnock, returns on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. EST / 9 p.m. CST on ABC.

50 Cent explains his approach to storytelling on ABC legal drama ‘For Life’

November 17, 2020

Director Mark Tonderai praises Omari Hardwick and Loretta Devine in ‘Spell’

’85 South’ takes the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards on a ride you won’t forget

Pimento Jamaican Rum Bar grand reopening and renovation after COVID

Molson Coors discusses a new ‘Approach to Innovation’ at RIDE Con 2020

Ayisha Issa stars as a doctor in NBC’s newest medical drama ‘Transplant’

Master P honored by Romeo before receiving Star Studio’s Legacy Titan Award

Young Dolph

Young Dolph reveals how incident of racial profiling inspired ‘The Land’

Unbelievable: Chico the parrot gives Beyoncé a run for her money

Brandy talks about love, Black Lives Matter, and 1st album release in 8 years

Breaking Down Bars: Jidenna shares the power of Africa on ‘Black Magic Hour’

Jeandra LeBeauf

Jeandra LeBeauf is an Inglewood-based Sports & Entertainment reporter & Producer.