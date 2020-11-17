50 Cent explains his approach to storytelling on ABC legal drama ‘For Life’

The meteoric rise of Curtis “50 Cent“ Jackson as a television producer and actor continues. Expanding beyond the STARZ network, Jackson’s second signature crime drama series, “For Life,” returns for a second season on ABC. Ahead of the season premiere, rolling out caught up with the Queens, New York, native, who serves as executive producer on the series, to discuss his approach to success and what viewers can expect from season two. “For Life,” starring Nicholas Pinnock, returns on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. EST / 9 p.m. CST on ABC.