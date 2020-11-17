Lil Wayne facing up 10 years in prison

Lil Wayne could return to prison for a felony gun charge.

Wayne is facing up to a decade in prison after federal agents allegedly caught the convicted felon with firearms and drugs on his private plane nearly a year ago.

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged the “Tap Out” rapper one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, Page Six reports.

Wayne served a year in prison in 2009 when he was convicted of a felony gun charge.

This current case stems from the time in Dec. 2019, when federal agents searched the private plane at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport that Lil Wayne, 38, was a passenger in. It is alleged that authorities found a .45 caliber pistol along with ecstasy, marijuana and heroin.

Wayne, aka Dwyane Michael Carter Jr., thought that after he was “cleared” to leave by the agents that all was good.

According to Page Six, Wayne is due in court in December.