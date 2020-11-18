5 countries where Beyoncé could serve as an ambassador

Nominated by the President of the United States, an ambassador is the highest-ranking representative to a nation abroad. Whether it’s sold-out concerts, philanthropic gifts, or family vacations, Texas native Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, has made a great impact on the world and nations within. Looking at Beyoncé’s life and her contributions to the world around her, here are five countries Beyoncé could be an ambassador to:

1. United Kingdom

When wax statues of The Royal Family were unveiled at Madame Tussauds, Beyoncé’s statue was placed front and center between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. Queen Elizabeth II’s statue was moved elsewhere to make room for Beyoncé, or “Queen Bey.” The museum placed Beyoncé’s statue, clothed in wardrobe from her “Beychella” performance, front and center to “celebrate her musical royalty.”

madame tussauds have added beyoncé to their royal lineup to "celebrate her musical royalty" i am actually yelling pic.twitter.com/W2YvCe84sn — notagainben (@NotAgainBen) September 19, 2019

2. France

Beyoncé and Jay-Z conceived their first-born, Blue Ivy Carter, in Paris, France. Also, while working on their album Love Is Everything, the couple, known musically as THE CARTERS, privately reserved the Louvre Museum for two nights to shoot the music video for “APESH*T.” This music video has exposed over 228 million fans to the Louvre and has attracted fans from all over the world to visit Paris and the historic museum.

3. Croatia

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter, Blue, received honorary citizenship in Croatia because they named her after a tree there wrapped in blue ivy. Beyonce is spotted in Croatia regularly on family vacations.

4. South Africa

Beyoncé shot the opening scenes from her film Black is King in Shakaland Zulu Village in huge Zulu beehive huts. These huts were created by the Zulu ethnic group of KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa. The South African “Beyhive” — the name for Beyoncé fans — reacted excitedly after seeing their home represented artistically and truthfully on screen. They also praised Beyoncé’s research-driven approach and attention to detail.

I hope y’all know that Beyoncé didn’t choose Nandi Madida by mistake. It was not. She did her homework. Queen Nandi was a daughter of Bhebhe, and mother of the famous Shaka, King of the Zulus. Beyoncé used the throne to tell the beautiful story of the Zulu tribe. 🖤#BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/8bSkyDNl79 — The boy of your dreams 🧚🏾‍♂️ (@sipho_sphola06) August 1, 2020

5. Nigeria

Recently, during the End SARS protests in Nigeria, Beyoncé partnered with youth organizations there to support the protests and collaborated with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food, and shelter.