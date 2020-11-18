Ciara and Russell Wilson announce new his-and-her fragrance

Ciara and Russell Wilson have made another power move as a power couple.

The famous pair announced, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, the release of their “one-of-a-kind Eau de parfum, ​R&C The Fragrance Duo,” according to People magazine. With the help of perfumers, Catherine Selig and Linda Chinery from Takasago, Ciara and Russell created the fragrance which features the pairing of two scents: one feminine scent and one masculine.

During an interview with People magazine, the couple weighed in with a take on the new venture. Ciara admitted that the fragrance is a project she and Russell have wanted to complete for years.

“This is a dream come true for the both of us. I’ve been dreaming of creating my own fragrance for years and the chance to introduce our first fragrance together was truly special and meaningful,” Ciara told the publication. “We created this fragrance during one of the toughest times in life and it brought us such joy in the midst of it all. I was also pregnant, and my sense of smell was off the charts, which was an advantage! The experience was very special and memorable and created really cool memories for Russell and I.”