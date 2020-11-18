Marcel Spears of CBS show ‘The Neighborhood’ says Marty is still snarky

Marcel Spears of CBS’s “The Neighborhood” is fully embracing his comedic roots. In his third season as Marty — the snarky son of Calvin (Cedric The Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold) — the laughs pick up where they left off last season. In an interview with rolling out, Spears explains how his character keeps his signature snarky attitude and bond with his TV brother Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney).

“The Neighborhood” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.