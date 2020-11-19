Jeezy and Gucci Mane to hold Verzuz at strip club with star-studded guests

Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s Verzuz battle is featuring the type of pomp and circumstance befitting of rap royalty.

The two hip-hop heavyweights are going to be posted up strong at arguably the most popular urban strip club in the nation, Magic City, in downtown Atlanta. And it will also feature dancers and included a star-studded audience in the gentlemen’s club, TMZ reports.

The entertainment publication also stated that there may be a red carpet to welcome the two rap pugilists, while there are two grandiose chairs in the center of the club where the dancers normally make it rain.

The employees worked overtime to get Magic City in Verzuz shape for the premiere of Gucci and Jeezy at 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, Nov. 19, 2020.

The guest list is strong with the likes of rap moguls T.I., Rick Ross, Swizz Beatz, as well as current stars Migos and singer Alicia Keys scheduled to be in the building. This will be the first Verzuz battle with an actual live audience, celebrity or not.

Based on past beefs and the taunting that Gucci Mane engaged in with Jeezy leading up to the battle, there will be ample security supplied by the Nation of Islam. The Atlanta Police Department has also been made aware of the event popping off.