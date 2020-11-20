Ne-Yo’s wife shares how embarrassed she was to discover their breakup online

Some couples choose to fight for their love and that resilience is what ultimately tips the scale during shaky, unpredictable affairs of the heart. Singer-songwriter, Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, experienced a similar fate a short time ago and while the couple has made full amends, there was some peculiar activity that played out when things were all bad.

They discussed as much with the “Tamron Hall Show,” where healing, appropriately, was a major topic of conversation.

“We weren’t really talking at that time.,” said Smith. “I chose to leave the relationship because of issues, and at the time I felt like it was to get back at me or to hurt me, or whatever the case may be. He said that it wasn’t so I took his word for that. But it definitely didn’t feel good, it was embarrassing to say the least.

While the two seem to be stronger than other, fending off distractions and while rebounding in grand fashion, Ne-Yo recalled when his decision leaked via podcast, where he told its host Alexis Texas, their “demons didn’t mesh,” before adding:

“I had gotten word that it had gotten out, and I was trying to get in front of the blogs and everybody. I’ve always hated the whole third-person thing. If I don’t hear it from the horse’s mouth, I don’t believe it. I decided to get in front of it before it became rumors and accusations.”

He then admitted:

“I did not want to get a divorce. I was really, really broken up about it. But I felt I couldn’t show that to her. I couldn’t show it to her, my pride wouldn’t let me show it to her.”

