Dr. Dre reportedly releasing new album featuring Eminem

Rap revolutionary Dr. Dre reportedly has completed his latest album, and it will feature a healthy dose of his longtime collaborator and fellow legend Eminem.

The yet-to-be-titled project will be Dre’s fourth studio album and his first since 2015’s Compton. Dre, aka Andre Young, has developed a reputation over the years for possessing Michael Jackson-level perfectionism, which explains his very limited discography.

Compton is only Dre’s third studio album since his 1992 debut The Chronic, which was followed up by 2001 in 1999. Compton also doubled as the soundtrack for the movie Straight Outta Compton, a biopic of rap group N.W.A., which Dre was a part of alongside the likes of Eazy-E and Ice Cube.

One of the folks who orbit Dr. Dre’s world gave fans a hint last week about the sonic “fire” that is sure to be on the way.

This Dr. Dre album sounding 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Hope y’all get to hear 😈 — Page Kennedy (@PageKennedy) November 17, 2020

Kennedy, a Detroit-based actor, comedian and music producer, also confirmed that Eminem is going to be posted up strong on the new project.

Well he def on this one lol. — Page Kennedy (@PageKennedy) November 17, 2020

Dre and Eminem go back a long way after he signed the “My Name Is” hitmaker in 1998 and then co-produced his second studio album, The Slim Shady LP’ in 1999, as well as The Marshall Mathers LP a year later.

The pair have teamed up on numerous occasions since and won their first joint Grammy Award in 2001, scooping the Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group gong for “Forgot About Dre.”

Although Dre, 50, has not made any formal or informal announcements about the upcoming album, he has dropped several clues throughout 2020.

Earlier this year, for example, rapper-turned-politician Kanye West said Dr. Dre remixed his 2019 track “Use This Gospel” featuring the rapid-fire rhymer Eminem.

“Eminem Thank you for rapping on the Dr Dre remix of my daughter’s favorite song of mine USE THIS GOSPEL,” Kanye posted on Twitter.

There also have been multiple sightings of Dre at studios around the country and engaged in sessions with rappers Xzibit, Busta Rhymes and Quavo of the group Migos. This gives hope to fans that the man who named himself after basketball revolutionary Julius “Dr. J” Erving will be making housecalls soon.

Bang Showbiz also contributed to this report.