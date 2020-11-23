Jada Pinkett Smith and husband Will’s ex-wife get cooking on ‘Red Table Talk’

Jada Pinkett Smith has managed to keep her “Red Table Talk” audience off-balance and enthralled with her unabashed candor, surprising subject matter and compelling guests.

Speaking of guests, Pinkett Smith welcomed husband Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, to appear on the record-breaking Facebook Watch show.

No, she is not exposing some long-held family secret or scandal. But she is unveiling her culinary mastery for the “Red Table Talk” audience in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

People magazine exclusively reports that Pinkett Smith is joined by her co-hosts, daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, as they prompt Zampino to come into the Smith family kitchen.

“We’ve invited our favorite cook in the family to share her secret holiday recipes,” Pinkett Smith, 49, says before Zampino, 53, comes on camera to cheers.

They do discuss Zampino’s special recipes and how extended families can successfully spend time together during the holiday season.

Zampino and Will Smith were married from 1992 to 1995. They share a son, Trey, 28. Will and Jada have been married since 1997 and are parents to Jaden, 22, and Willow, 20.

This is not the first time Zampino has appeared on “Red Table Talk.” She was Pinkett Smith’s first guest when the show premiered in the spring of 2018. Then, the two women talked candidly about their strained relationship back in the ’90s. They have since reconciled.

Perhaps that’s why People magazine said Willow Smith couldn’t wait to welcome Zampino, exclaiming “I’m so excited.”

“Miss Ree here hooks us up,” Pinkett Smith added.

“Red Table Talk” will air on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 9 a.m. EST.