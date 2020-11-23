Taraji P. Henson brings party vibe as host of American Music Awards (video)

Taraji P. Henson confessed she was “so happy” to be “off the couch” as she hosted the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.

The “Empire” star celebrated by doing Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s famous “WAP” dance as she opened the awards show over the weekend, joking her deodorant had “expired” because it hadn’t been used in so long.

She said: “I am so happy to be here. Look, I’m just happy to be off the couch, and in some real fashion. And some deodorant, which I think just expired. I know you’re still at home, but tonight? You’re home with me.

“We’re going to have some fun. We’re embracing our neighbors and coming together with music. We got something for everyone tonight. So grab your drink and let’s get ready for a party.”

We just hope to make 2020 a little brighter with our show tonight! ❤️ #AMAs pic.twitter.com/qfHrwBxZ8Z — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020

And like all award shows, Henson went to give shoutouts to the “famous faces,” even though they were just cardboard cutouts this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which meant that those who did attend the show were in little pods and had been tested prior to the show.

And for Henson, there was no less than 12 outfit changes, including a stunning glittery bodysuit as well as a yellow one-sleeve gown.

And in her closing monologue, Henson admitted it had been a “long year” but called for healing and more “love” in the world going forward.

She said: “It has been a long year, and now that 2020 is coming to an end, it’s time to remember that we are one country, ya’ll. We need to heal. We need to love on each other a little more, and that’s what tonight’s about.”