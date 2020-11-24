Erykah Badu details the evolution of her relationship with Andre 3000

Erykah Badu is opening up about the evolution of her relationship with Andre 3000. In a new interview, the Baduizm singer revealed she and the Outkast star skipped the friendship phase and jumped straight into a relationship when they began dating 25 years ago.

“When we became boyfriend and girlfriend in the ‘90s, we didn’t become friends first. We were attracted to each other first,” Badu said of their relationship at the time. “We had stuff in common, but we didn’t learn all of that until over the years. We have a 23-year-old son. Over these years, we’ve just become closer and closer as friends, as humans, as man, as woman.”

However, things have changed over the years. Although they have spent years co-parenting their son, Seven, Badu revealed she and Andre are now the best of friends. “He just left Dallas, actually. He came down for my grandma’s memorial. He’s one of my best friends on the planet.”