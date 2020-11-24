 Skip to content

Erykah Badu details the evolution of her relationship with Andre 3000

By M. Lucas-Davis | November 24, 2020 |

Erykah Badu (Photo credit: Twitter / @erykahbadu)

Erykah Badu is opening up about the evolution of her relationship with Andre 3000. In a new interview, the Baduizm singer revealed she and the Outkast star skipped the friendship phase and jumped straight into a relationship when they began dating 25 years ago.

“When we became boyfriend and girlfriend in the ‘90s, we didn’t become friends first. We were attracted to each other first,” Badu said of their relationship at the time. “We had stuff in common, but we didn’t learn all of that until over the years. We have a 23-year-old son. Over these years, we’ve just become closer and closer as friends, as humans, as man, as woman.”

However, things have changed over the years. Although they have spent years co-parenting their son, Seven, Badu revealed she and Andre are now the best of friends. “He just left Dallas, actually. He came down for my grandma’s memorial. He’s one of my best friends on the planet.”

The singer went on to dote on her long-time friend as she admitted that she admires him as a person and a talented musician.

She added, “I care for him so very much, about his livelihood, his art, his feelings. And I’m a super big fan of him. I’m assuming he’s also a fan of my music. We’re really close. We laugh all the time, talk about things. It’s brother and sister, it’s grandmother and grandson, it’s father and daughter. It’s so many different things depending on what the situation calls for.”



