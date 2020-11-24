Stephanie Davis of Empower Media Group prepare companies to achieve their goals

Award-Winning Entrepreneur Stephanie Davis, Founder of Empower Media Group, Black Media United and Director of Public Relations for Our Women in Politics spoke with Rolling Out about Empower Media Group and what it takes to prepare companies to achieve their goals.

How did the Empower Media Group come about?

That’s a great question! Empower Media Group was born out of a passion to help others! It’s what drives me to get out of bed in the morning, and to do this work. I wanted to grow my company, so I turned to cultivating a culture around purpose. I started in the media space first as a writer for a comedy magazine. I always had a passion for helping people. What started as doing favors for individual brands later evolved into me starting my own public relations, branding and advertising design firm. I just always knew I didn’t want to exit this world without empowering God’s people and impacting His world through business! The pulpit wasn’t my platform; Entrepreneurship is my platform! I realized there’s purpose in Entrepreneurship!

What’s the difference between PR and Marketing?

I could talk about this all day lol! If we can add branding to this question that would be the added bonus because many get all three misunderstood lol. Branding, marketing, and PR efforts all live within the same system—intended to grow your market share from different angles. While branding, marketing, and PR serve different functions, they are all vital elements in the best organization’s communications strategies.

How are you preparing companies to realize their goals and what’s different about your approach?

We start at what drives the business/brand. THE WHY! We help business brand/find their purpose; bring clarity to the bigger why behind their business. This actually helps on the days when things seem very difficult. It also helps brands rally people for their cause because they see there’s a bigger purpose to their existence. We listen to our clients and we connect with their vision and help bring it to a 20/20 eyesight! Their vision becomes our vision! When we’re talking to clients, one of the first questions we ask will be what is the impact they hope to have. If the impact is going to be positive and lasting then we’re the partner they’re looking for. Everybody has a reason for doing something. The hard part is discovering it.

Tell me about branding your purpose, business Development and empowerment through the eyes of EMG?

EMG is first and foremost a business that is about vision, purpose and empowerment! Every business should have a strong purpose. Purpose steers your company and helps make sure that everyone is heading in the same direction. It also helps your audience better understand your why. Once you’ve locked that down, you can begin to work on how you need to share your story in a way to connects on a deeper level.

What do you see in the future for trends in Marketing and PR?

Personalization will drive marketing forward. Especially now, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, people are tired of traditional sales tactics. They now seek brands that convey empathy and understanding. Businesses that transform their entire ecosystem into a seamless journey for audiences, adjusting content based on everything from location to previous purchases to interests to the time of day.