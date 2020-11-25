A guide to the most memorable Black sitcom Thanksgiving episodes

Even though this year has been unlike none other, there is still so much to be grateful for. This weekend, take a break from your Christmas movie binge and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with your favorite Black sitcoms.

Black sitcoms are remembered for so many things: the way they made us laugh until we cried and the way they caused us to feel a range of different emotions. Also, the way that Black sitcom writers worked the holidays into their scripts each year made viewers feel connected to their favorite cast beyond the screen.

Do you remember Uncle Phil craving the Thanksgiving turkey and his legendary line: “turkey with pillowy mounds of mashed potatoes” on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air?” Remember Flex Washington’s stuffing that was quite questionable in “One on One?” These episodes and episodes alike have filled their audiences with laughter and holiday cheer for decades.

Below is a guide to a few Thanksgiving episodes to stream alone or with your loved ones this Thanksgiving. Just be sure to keep an eye on your dishes while cooking because these episodes can surely distract you!

“Good Times”

Available on HULU

“Grandpa’s Visit” (Season 4, Episode 9)

“A Different World”

Available on Prime Video

“If You Like Pilgrim Coladas” (Season 2, Episode 6)

“Faith, Hope, and Charity: Part 1” (Season 6, Episode 9)

“Faith, Hope, and Charity: Part 2” (Season 6, Episode 10)

“Family Matters”

Available on HULU

“Chick-a-Boom” (Season 8, Episode 11)

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

Available on HBO Max

“Talking Turkey” (Season 1, Episode 12)

“There’s the Rub (Part 1)” (Season 6, Episode 9)

“There’s the Rub (Part 2)” (Season 6, Episode 10)

“Martin”

Available on BET+

“Thanks for Nothing” (Season 2, Episode 13)

“Feast or Famine” (Season 3, Episode 11)

“Living Single”

Available on HULU

“Thanks for Giving” (Season 2, Episode 12)

“Sister, Sister”

Available on Netflix

“Thanksgiving in Hawaii: Part 1” (Season 3, Episode 9)

“Thanksgiving in Hawaii: Part 2” (Season 3, Episode 10)



“Moesha”

Available on Netflix and CBS All Access.

“Thanksgiving” (Season 5, Episode 10)

“The Parkers”

Available on Netflix and BET +

“It’s a Family Affair” (Season 1, Episode 11)

“Turkey Day Blues” (Season 2, Episode 10

“Girlfriends”

Available on Netflix

“Fried Turkey” (Season 1, Episode 9)

“One on One”

Available on Netflix

“Thanksgiving It to Me, Baby” (Season 1, Episode 11)

“Half & Half”

Available on Netflix and CBS All Access