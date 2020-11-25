BLM activist who led Breonna Taylor protests killed during carjacking

A Black Lives Matter activist, who led protests following the death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of the Louisville Police Department, was shot and killed during a recent carjacking, according to his mother.

On Monday, Nov. 23, Hamza “Travis” Nagdy was identified as the victim of a shooting that occurred during a carjacking on Crittenden Drive in Louisville, Kentucky. The known activist was reportedly “struck by multiple bullets,” according to Democracy Now.

While very few details about the shooting have been released, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Matt Sanders did confirm that Nagdy was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, reports USA Today.

As news of Nagdy’s death began circulating on social media, Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, shared her reaction to his death on Facebook. Palmer described having Nadgy’s support as an honor following the untimely death of her daughter.

“It’s somethings I will never understand it’s also somethings, I know I’m not suppose to question but I need clarity about 2020,” she wrote. “RIP Travis you were amazing and I was honored to have you standing for Bre… Another beautiful soul lost as we continue to fight for justice!!”

A GoFundMe account has been established by Nagdy’s sister, Sarah, in his honor.