Cardi B. fires back at Wiz Khalifa’s tweets after her Grammy win

Cardi B. is not pleased with Wiz Khalifa’s tweets in response to her winning a Grammy over Nicki Minaj.

On Tuesday, Wiz weighed in on the Grammy Awards and how it tends to leave some talented artists feeling when their work is not recognized by the Recording Academy. However, he remained optimistic that he would one day add the prominent accolade to his own discography.

The “Black and Yellow” rapper tweeted, “As a Grammy-nominated artist I know how it feels. N—-s always think it’s unfair until they get their turn.

He added, “Just keep workin’ and that time’ll come through … I felt like I got [thoroughly] robbed for ‘See You Again.’ Haven’t been bacc since, but when tha time comes ima have a joint rolled and dope ass speech ready. And it’s Taylor Gang Or Die.”

As Wiz began responding to fans via Twitter, some argued that Cardi winning a Grammy as opposed to Nicki Minaj signals that the Recording Academy doesn’t know “s— about music.” In response to that tweet, Wiz said, “Most self-made artists have this problem.”

Cardi was not pleased with Wiz’s remarks and decided to chime in. The “WAP” rapper shared a series of tweets expressing her disapproval of Wiz’s stance and his alleged attempt to “pit successful women against each other.” She also included a previous tweet from the rapper when her career was on the rise.