Fantasia and husband announce pregnancy

Fantasia Barrino and her husband, Kendall Taylor, are expecting a new baby.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and Taylor went live on Instagram Wednesday night as they shared details about their pregnancy journal. In the live video, she proclaimed, “Keep trying, and you will conceive!”

Her husband also shed light on the difficulties they faced in trying to conceive. “They were talking about in-vitro. They were going to do artificial insemination…I hear what y’all saying, but I know what God showed me.”

On Wednesday morning, Fantasia shared another post on Instagram about her pregnancy. With a photo of herself, she expressed gratitude for her bundle of joy as she doted on her husband.

The singer wrote, “𝐺𝑜𝑑 𝐼 𝑊𝑎𝑛𝑡 𝑇𝑜 𝑇ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑘 𝑌𝑜𝑢! 𝑌𝑜𝑢 𝐺𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑈𝑠 𝐴 𝑆𝑒𝑒𝑑 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑛 𝑤ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝐷𝑜𝑐𝑡𝑜𝑟 𝑠𝑎𝑖𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑚𝑦 𝑇𝑢𝑏𝑠 𝑤𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝐶𝑙𝑜𝑠𝑒𝑑 𝑦𝑜𝑢 𝑠𝑎𝑖𝑑 𝐷𝑖𝑓𝑓𝑒𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑡. [Kendall] 𝐼 𝐿𝑜𝑣𝑒 𝑌𝑜𝑢 𝐾𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝐼 𝑐𝑎𝑛’𝑡 𝑤𝑎𝑖𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝑠𝑒𝑒 𝑤ℎ𝑜 𝐻𝑒 𝑜𝑟 𝑆ℎ𝑒 𝑎𝑐𝑡𝑠 𝐿𝑖𝑘𝑒.”

Fantasia and Kendall have been married for six years. She is the mother of two children from previous relationships, a daughter, Zion, and a son, Dallas. The baby she and her husband are expecting will be their first together.