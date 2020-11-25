Michael B. Jordan starts ‘OnlyFans’ page

Michael B. Jordan announced he is joining the growing list of iconic entertainers who are starting an OnlyFans account.

Unlike Cardi B and Bella Thorne, however, the actor named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2020, said his OnlyFans page will go towards an altruistic endeavor.

The esteemed star of Black Panther and Creed said he wants the proceeds to go towards the building of a barber college.

Jordan, 33, said the idea was hatched during the pandemic when he had, for the first time in his adult life, the opportunity to literally let his hair down.

“I never had time to actually sit in one place and grow my facial hair where I didn’t have to get it groomed, or manicured, or anything like that. So, during quarantine, I just wanted to see how much hair I could actually grow,” Jordan told Jimmy Kimmel on his nightly talk show.

“His name is ‘Murphy,'” Jordan calls his burgeoning mustache. “We call him ‘Murph’ for short. Got an OnlyFans coming soon — eating fruit, all types of crazy stuff, it’s going to get wild.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host jokingly suggested that Jordan could earn upwards of a quarter-million dollars a year if he’d floss his growing mustache on an OnlyFans account.

Jordan responded by saying he has a higher purpose for his OnlyFans account.

“I’m actually going to start one, but like all the proceeds I want to go towards a barber school because during the quarantine, you know, there’s been so many businesses and schools that shut down.”