Cast members from Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless’ hint at salacious midseason premiere

The midseason return of Tyler Perry’s Ruthless is back with a vengeance and we’re here for it! There will be three new midseason shows and they all premiere on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, Nov. 26 on BET+. So, after that scrumptious dinner (or perhaps before dinner, if you simply can’t wait), grab a blanket, get real cozy on the couch, and sip your favorite holiday spirits and get into this binge-worthy series, starting with episode one.

Rolling out’s Porsha Monique spoke with several cast members from the salacious show to get their take on the three new midseason episodes, what we can expect from the rest of season one (yes, there’s more to season one … because of COVID), and right on through 19 new episodes of season two (yes: 19 episodes, because it’s Tyler).

Press play to hear directly from Yvonne Senat Jones, who plays Tally; the great, yet sinister Lenny Thomas who plays devoted cult member Dikahn; and newcomer Colin McCalla who plays River. From what they said, we have a lot to look forward to including more sex, lies and murder, all in the Rakudushis cult that’s living up to its fate.

Tyler Perry’s “Ruthless” stars Melissa L. Williams, Matt Cedeño, Lenny D. Thomas, Yvonne Senat Jones, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Jaime Callica, Nirine S. Brown, Blue Kimble, Stephanie Charles, Hervé Clermont, Anthony Bless, and Bobbi Baker. New cast members joining the series include Stevie Baggs, Jr., Colin McCalla, Samantha L. Thomas, Michelle Nunez, Alise Willis, and Jael Pettigrew. In addition to the three midseason episodes, the one-hour drama will drop new episodes, launching every Thursday on BET+.