Baha Bank$ is shaking things up in the music industry

Baha Bank$ is brash, upfront and unapologetically sexy. Her music is full of life and speaks the language of her peers. The Chicago native is no stranger to the nightlife with the ability to make people move. Rolling out spoke with Bank$ about her music, her influences, the collaboration with Chance The Rapper and the motto she lives by.

How would you describe your music?

I have times where I’m super serious and it seems like I’m getting emotional, but most times it’s super upbeat because I want everyone to have fun. I really try to make music that makes people wanna move around, get on their feet and dance. I used to work in nightlife and a lot of times the music was the only thing keeping me up and moving at work. Sometimes I think it keeps me sane, I really like to make music that people can be in their own zone and forget about all the turmoil that’s going around them. I want to give people the vibe they get when they’re in their car putting on a concert, screaming every lyric!

What three artists would you say have influenced your style and how?

I love the queen Nicki of course, she showed me that you can be sexy and still the most powerful in a world of men. I love MIA, her music is a really good blend. She stays true to her rap element, but she keeps it swaggy with the popish feel. once It really helped me get out of my box of just making “rap” music. I love Jill Scott. I grew up listening to her a lot because of my mother.

Talk about your collaboration with Chance. How did that come about?

We’ve actually known each other for a while. We went to high-school together. I was in RCM studios and he just happened to come in. He asked me to play some of my music and I did. There was actually another song I made that he heard and liked and wanted to get on it. It had more of a popish feel, he really vibed with it. While he was getting ready to record I ended up playing Shake Dat A$$ for his wife Kirstin but I told him I made this for the girls”, but he instantly heard it liked it and he did the feature right then and there.

Flip the page to read more about Baha Bank$ and check out the video for her song “Shake Dat A$$.”