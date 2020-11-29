Bay Area rapper Lil Yase killed mysteriously at 25

A rising Bay Area rapper was shot and killed under extremely mysterious circumstances in the East Bay. He was 25.

Friends and family of up-and-coming star Lil Yase are left looking for answers as his body was found about an hour away from where he’d last been seen.

Yase, whose real name was Mark Antonyyo Alexander, was reportedly shot early Saturday morning just after he excused himself from a recording studio session in suburban San Francisco, TMZ reports. He told his crew that he would return soon, but was never heard from again.

Just about an hour later, members of his team received word somehow that Yase had been killed. They were told that his body was found in the East Bay, which is across the Golden Gate Bridge in close proximity to Oakland, in Alameda County.

The entertainment publication reported that Yase had no known enemies and had not gotten into any industry-related beefs, which stands to reason why the bewildered team is in shock. Now they are left to reconcile how he could have lost his life.

Alameda County authorities have yet to reveal a motive and do not have a suspect as of Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. They did not return media inquiries for any updates, TMZ reports.

Yase began recording as a rapper at age 18, but didn’t burst onto the national scene until 2015 when he released “Get It In” in 2015. From there, Yase maintained a strong following, racking up hundreds of thousands of views on his subsequent videos to singles like “No Diss,” “What You Mean,” “Yeah Yeah,” “Furl,” “Bum B—-,” “Mad,” and “Workin.”

Below is one of Yase’s more recent cuts, “Foolin.”