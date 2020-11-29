Lil Boosie parties in wheelchair 2 weeks after getting shot (video)

Boosie was not going to let a troublesome gunshot wound or subsequent surgeries keep him from getting the bag and partying with his fans into the night.

The famously outspoken “Wipe Me Down” emcee partied in public just two weeks after he was shot in the leg on Nov. 14, 2020. He was hit after he’d flown into Dallas to memorialize fellow rapper and past collaborator Mo3, who, ironically, was shot and killed in broad daylight on a crowded freeway on Nov. 11, 2020.

Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., has had to undergo three surgeries to repair the tissue and bone damage. And there were fears that his leg would have to be amputated, which Boosie later refuted.

The 38-year old Lousiana-based bombastic rapper kept his professional obligation to host the “Thanksgiving Bash” party at the Exquis Event Center in Charleston, South Carolina.

As you can see, Boosie hardly let his debilitating wound dim that inner fire and feistiness that has endeared him to his throngs of fans.

Some social media users, however, noted that very few of the attendees were practicing social distancing nor wearing masks, despite the recent explosion of the pandemic cases in recent weeks.