Lil Wayne gives props to Donald Trump in new song ‘No Ceilings 3’

Lil Wayne continues to demonstrate his support for President Donald Trump, despite the fact that the commander-in-chief’s loss in the 2020 election is now a foregone conclusion.

Wayne included his friend Trump on the song “Life is Good” on the third edition of his No Ceilings album. Weezy, as rolling out reported, incited a fierce backlash from hip-hop heads when he publicly endorsed the 45th president just prior to Election Day.

Some have speculated on social media — especially champion troller 50 Cent — that Wayne is desperately reaching out for Trump to perhaps pardon the “Lollipop” rapper of his most current crimes. Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Carter III, was recently indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice on another set of gun charges. Since Wayne was imprisoned for a year back in 2009 for being a felon in possession of a gun, this newest charge could carry up to 10 years if he is convicted.

For the “Life is Good” single, Weezy rapped over the beat that Future and Drake originally recorded. Drake worked the lyrics like this on that collaborative joint:

“Workin’ on the weekend like usual/ Way off in the deep end like usual/ N—- swear they passed us, they doin’ too much/ Haven’t done my taxes, I’m too turnt up.”

Lil Wayne changed it up a bit, coming like this on his version of the cut:

“Workin’ on my demons/ that’s beautiful Bae off that Reisling/ she’s super loose I’m smoking, she says pass it/ she’s doing to much. Haven’t done my taxes, f—ing with Trump.”

Check out the song “Life is Good” below.